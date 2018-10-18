Normalisation Committee member believes media is working against them

A member of the Ghana FA Normalisation Committee Naa Odofoley Nortey believes the media is against them in their bid to reform football in the country.

On Wednesday, the Dr. Kofi Amoah led committee interacted with the media at the Alisa hotel to brief them on the activities of the committee and also used the opportunity to clarify its mandate by FIFA.

They have been mandated by FIFA to embark on a reformation process to bring sanity to Ghana football after several referees and FA officials were caught up in the number 12 expose by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Speaking at the presser, Mrs Nortey, who is also an astute lawyer posited that a section of Ghanaians and the media have already written them off.

“We have a lot of challenges and i am sorry to say this we are working in an environment where the press is very negative ”

“In fact if i am to begin what i just said ,you have already written us off and as far as we are concerned,we have even failed”she told the press

“We are challenged financially, media wise we are challenged and government wise we are challenged too”she added