Normalisation Committee to meet clubs on Friday

The Normalisation Committee of Ghana football will meet owners and Chief Executive Officers of Premier League and Division One clubs on Friday.

The meeting has been arrange for both parties to address issues with regards to the domestic leagues.

All football activities were brought to a halt following the premiering of the Anas documentary which caught several top officials on camera allegedly receiving cash gifts.

FIFA and government resorted to the constitution of the Normalisatiion committee to govern Ghana football until the election of a new administration.

A statement on the Ghana Football Association read:

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) kindly invited all Premier and Division One League clubs to a consultative meeting with the GFA Normalization Committee on Friday, 19th October, 2018 at Alisa Hotel, Accra at 12:00hrs.

The meeting is being called for the Normalization Committee to familiarize with the clubs, seek members' concerns on the current state of the league's and the future of the Association.

Alex Asante

Deputy General Secretary