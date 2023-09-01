Nottingham Forest announce signing of Ghanaian winger Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea

Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of English-born Ghanaian attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi on the transfer deadline day on Friday, the club have announced.

The 22-year-old moves to the City Ground from Chelsea on an initial £5 million deal, which could rise to £8 million.

Hudson-Odoi leaves Chelsea after 15 years on the books at Stamford Bridge, where he scored 16 goals in 126 games across all competitions.

The former England youth player has signed a three-year contract with Forest, becoming Steve Cooper's tenth major addition of the summer transfer window.

Hudson-Odoi spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, where he managed 21 appearances in all competitions.

The Ghanaian winger scored once in the UEFA Champions League and delivered one assist in the Bundesliga during the time.

Forest boss Cooper played a key role in luring the player to reunite with him as he was his England U17 coach.

Hudson-Odoi was part of the England U17 World Cup squad that Cooper coached to glory in 2017.