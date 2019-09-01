Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi "very lucky" to have Albert Adomah in his team

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has heaped praise on Albert Adomah, revealing he is "very lucky" to have the pacy winger in his squad.

The 31-year-old scored for the third time this season after snatching the equalizer in the sides 1-1 draw against Preston North End on Saturday.

The Ghanaian climbed off the bench to steal a point for the Reds at home.

Adomah scored against Charlton and Derby County and added to his goal scoring roaster by getting on the scoresheet on Saturday.

And Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has been eulogizing the Ghanaian wideman,

“Albert can do that - from the left side, from the right side, from the beginning, at the end,” Lamouchi said.

“He is very positive all the time.

“I am very lucky to work with him; very lucky as a man and as a manager.

“He has improved a lot.

“But the quality and the man is fantastic, for me and for the squad.”

He added: “It was the third time he has scored - against Charlton, Derby and now Preston,” the Frenchman said of Adomah.

“He is very positive. He creates things all the time. When he gets the ball, something can happen.

“He got us the point against Charlton, he changed the game against Derby and on Saturday, he gave us the possibility to get back in the game and try to win.

“He has played 90 minutes for us before, but he can also have an impact from the bench. He has a lot of experience.

“He is a very important player for me and for the squad.”