Novi Pazar defender Ebenezer Annan lauds Otto Addo's inclusive approach in Black Stars camp

Novi Pazar defender Ebenezer Annan has praised Black Stars head coach Otto Addo for fostering a welcoming environment for newcomers during the team's March international friendlies.

The 21-year-old, currently on loan at the Serb top-flight club from Serie A's Bologna, received a late call-up to Otto Addo's squad for the two friendly matches against Uganda and Nigeria.

Annan entered the pitch in the second half of the 2-1 loss to Nigeria and earned a starting position in the subsequent 2-2 draw against the same opponent.

Reflecting on his experience after the games, Annan acknowledged the coach's role in making him feel comfortable within the team setup.

"I was a bit shy when I arrived in camp because I'm a new player. But my colleagues were welcoming and friendly. During training, the coach said I should feel free and do my best," he stated.

"The communication amongst ourselves was great. You could talk to anyone, so I was happy that we were on the same page."