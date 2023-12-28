NSA decision to close Accra Sports Stadium stinks - Hearts of Oak chairman Togbe Afede

The Executive Board Chairman of Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV has expressed his disappointment with the decision of the National Sports Authority (NSA) to suspend football activities at the Accra Sports Stadium during the Christmas season to make way for entertainment programs.

The NSA's announcement has forced clubs like Hearts of Oak, Accra Lions, and Great Olympics to relocate temporarily.

Togbe Afede, who heads Hearts of Oak, questioned the rationale behind the decision and voiced his displeasure at the unexpected turn of events.

"Somebody wakes up and suddenly closes up a sports stadium for a concert. What kind of reasoning is this? When you raise the money to maintain the stadium for what event? Sports or more concerts. What is the logic here? But we sit down and not complain. Why are we afraid of the truth? Personally, it stinks and makes me ashamed that a stadium can be closed in favor of a concert while the Ghana Premier League is in action," remarked Togbe Afede.

The relocation of venue saw Hearts of Oak play Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Hearts of Oak chief emphasised the conflicting priorities, expressing concern that a sports stadium is being repurposed for concerts while important football events are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the NSA has assured the public that the facility will be handed back to football in January, but the current decision has sparked debate about the allocation of sports infrastructure for non-sporting events during active sports seasons.