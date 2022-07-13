Nsoatreman appoint Mohammed Gargo as head coach ahead of maiden campaign in Ghana Premier League

Ghana Premier League newbies Nsoatreman FC have appointed former Ghana international Mohammed Gargo as new head coach ahead of their maiden season in top-flight football.

The club announced the appointment of Gargo on Tuesday on a three-year contract which runs until 2025.

With Gargo's appointment, Boniface Ayipah who guided the club in the Division One to secure qualification to the top-tier has been relegated to assistant coach role.

Ayipah doesn't have the requisite coaching requirement to be able to lead a Premiership side and thus leading to the hiring of the former Ghana midfielder.

Gargo started his career as a tactician in February 2010 with New Edubiase United before heading to Real Tamale United in August same year.

The 47-year-old has international experience having handled Namibian club Tura Magic in September 2018 where he guided them to a 3rd place finish.

He joined African Stars also in Namibia the following year after his successful spell at Tura Magic in only his first season at the club.

Gargo has previously worked for BA United and Steadfast FC in Ghana's top division and second-tier respectively.