Nsoatreman coach Abubakar Mumuni declares readiness for FA Cup semi-final clash with King Faisal

Head coach of Nsoatreman FC Abubakri Mumuni has intimated his side's readiness ahead of their FA Cup semifinal clash against King Faisal.

Having beaten Real Tamale United in the quarterfinals, Nsoatreman were drawn against fellow Premier League side King Faisal in a match that promises to be exciting.

Coincidentally both teams lie in the drop zone of the Ghana Premier League with four matches to end the season. Meanwhile, Nsoatreman are aiming to redeem themselves with a respectable finish in the FA Cup and are planning to make a huge statement in their clash against the Insha Allah Boys.

"Well, we are putting things in place to eliminate King Faisal and move to the finals. Looking at where we have come from and where we have gotten to I think we are almost there and as it is we just have to get to the final stage that is our aim," he said on Peace FM.

"So obviously if we are not doing well in the league and we are able to come this far in the FA we want toat least claim the ultimate."