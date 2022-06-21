Nsoatreman FC beat Tamale City in playoff to secure Ghana Premier League promotion

Nsoatreman FC earned promotion to the Ghana Premier League on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over Tamale City FC.

After finishing the season with the same points total and head-to-head record, Nsoatreman FC and Tamale City met in a play-off.

Tamale City, led by former Black Stars midfielder Hamza Mohammed, were confident of becoming the Northern Regional capital's second club in the Ghana Premier League after Real Tamale United, but they faced a tough opponent in Nsoatreman, who secured a deserved win with an impressive performance.

Samuel Ofori's close-range strike after 56 minutes gave Nsoatreman the lead, but it lasted only seven minutes as Tamale City equalised. Bismark Asare stepped up to take a penalty awarded by referee Daniel Laryea and calmly slotted it home.

Both teams were unable to find a winner in regulation time, forcing extra time. In the 98th minute, Charles Asante scored the game-winning goal for Nsoatreman.

Nsoatreman have been promoted alongside Kotoku Royals and Samartex, while Elmina Sharks, WAFA, and Techiman Eleven Wonders have been relegated.