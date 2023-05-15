Nsoatreman FC coach Abubakar Mumuni satisfied with historic feat despite FA Cup exit

Despite being eliminated from the FA Cup on Sunday, Nsoatreman FC coach Abubakari Mumuni feels his team has engraved its name in the history books of the competition.

The Ghana Premier League debutants were eliminated by King Faisal in the cup competition in a thrilling 3-2 defeat in the semifinals at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

In an intense match, Nsoatreman FC took an early lead in the ninth minute with a penalty goal from Samuel Ofori. However, King Faisal quickly equalized in the 35th minute through Baba Yahaya before Frimpong Boateng extended King Faisal's lead on the brink of halftime, scoring in the 44th minute.

After the break, Nsoatreman fought back, and Kwame Nana Junior scored to level the match in the 55th minute. However, Samuel Adom Antwi restored Faisal's lead in the 64th minute, securing them a place in the final.

While airing his disappointment in not achieving their desired outcome, Abubakar Mumuni acknowledged the significance of their performance, believing that they have made history in some way.

He acknowledged that they had hoped for a bigger accomplishment but fell short of their aspirations.

“We couldn’t make it but as our first appearance, I think that we have made history only that we wanted to make it bigger but it never happened.”

Nsoatreman FC will now be fully focused on securing a place in next season's Ghana Premier League season as they struggle in the drop zone with four matches to go.