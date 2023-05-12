Nsoatreman FC coach commends referees' competence in FA Cup compared to Premier League

Nsoatreman FC coach Abubakar Mumuni has commended referees for their competence in the FA Cup as compared to the Ghana Premier League.

A few weeks ago, Mumuni was critical about some refereeing decisions which he felt cost his team an important result against Hearts of Oak as they lost 2-1 in the Ghana Premier League.

However, he has managed to get his team into their first semi-final of the FA Cup as they engage fellow Premier League side King Faisal this weekend at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Speaking ahead of the clash, the coach lauded the efforts of the referees who have taken charge of the cup matches.

"We've had good officiating with our FA Cup games vis-a-vis the Premier League,” Mumuni said during the FA Cup presser on Thursday.

“We've won three away games in the FA Cup en route to the semifinals of the competition and there was none that was won through penalty shootouts.”

“The officiating officials have been very solid and firm and that makes the competition exciting."

Nsoatreman secured a slim win over Real Tamale United in the quarter-finals to reach this stage of the competition and are seeking to go further.

Meanwhile, they are currently 16th in the drop zone of the Ghana Premier League with four matches to go.