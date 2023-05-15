Nsoatreman FC coach proud of players despite FA Cup semi-final loss to King Faisal

Nsoatreman FC coach Mumuni Abubakari has expressed pride in his team's performance despite their elimination from the FA Cup semifinal by King Faisal on Sunday.

In a closely contested match at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, Nsoatreman took the lead through Samuel Ofori's penalty in the 9th minute. However, Baba Yahaya equalized for Faisal in the 35th minute, before Frimpong Boateng put them ahead just before halftime.

Kwame Nana Junior levelled the score for Nsoatreman in the 55th minute, but Samuel Adom Antwi's goal in the 64th minute was enough for Faisal to secure their place in the final.

Despite the defeat, coach Mumuni Abubakari is pleased with his team's performance in their maiden season in the competition. He said, "We couldn’t make it but as our first appearance, I think that we have made history only that we wanted to make it bigger but it never happened."

Nsoatreman FC will now turn their attention to the Ghana Premier League as they aim to secure their survival in the top flight.