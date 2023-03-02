GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Nsoatreman youngster Ade Kwoffie attracts interest from top European clubs

Published on: 02 March 2023
Teen sensation Ade Kwoffie has courted interests from clubs abroad although he is yet to make his Ghana Premier League debut.

The young prodigy joined Nsoatreman FC on deadline day and has already been invited to the national U-17 team for trials.

Kwoffie is a dynamic midfielder who excellently combines close control and trickery when dribbling past defenders.

He also boasts of imperious vision which is highly demonstrated in his quality passing range either going long or short.

His lightening pace is another attribute that terrifies defenders whenever he is running at them.

Kwoffie is tipped for greatness and it's no surprise he is already attracting interests from Europe.

Ade Kwoffie is likely to make his Betpawa Premier league bow on Sunday against Kotoku Royals.

