GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Nyaho-Tamakloe: Referee's error cost Hearts of Oak victory against Kotoko

Published on: 12 December 2023
Nyaho-Tamakloe: Referee's error cost Hearts of Oak victory against Kotoko
Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

Hearts of Oak board member Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has expressed concerns about the officiating during his team's clash against Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians lost the thrilling encounter 3-2 in Kumasi, with controversy surrounding Kotoko's second goal, which was allowed to stand despite being clearly offside.

Referee Reginald Amoah and his assistant failed to spot the offside, prompting criticism from Nyaho-Tamakloe.

In an interview with Asempa FM, he praised Amoah's overall performance but stressed that the error in judgment nearly marred his otherwise impressive display.

"I think the referee did well, but he nearly mars the whole impressive performance that he showed on the field by allowing the second goal which was a clear offside, especially when his assistant told him clearly that it was an offside. I think we have to work very hard on such things, and in the future, definitely, we shall be able to have quality football in this country," Nyaho-Tamakloe stated.

Hearts of Oak, who are currently eighth on the Ghana Premier League table with 16 points after 14 games, are reported to have complained to the Ghana Football Association regarding the referee's decision.

The incident has sparked a debate about the standard of officiating in the Ghana Premier League, with many calling for improved training and accountability for referees.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more