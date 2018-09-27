Nyantakyi could escape FIFA punishment - Nyaho Tamakloe

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) chairman Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has expressed his belief that Kwesi Nyantakyi could go escape further punishment by FIFA after he is done serving his suspension.

Nyantakyi, who was also FIFA council member and CAF vice president, came under scrutiny following an undercover investigation done by Ghanaian journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The world football governing body slapped a 90 day ban on him and has extended it for another 45 days.

However, in an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, Dr. Nyaho Nhayo Tamakloe says he will not be amazed if Nyantakyi escapes further punishment by FIFA.

“If we are not careful, eventually FIFA can set him free, mark my words.”

“I am saying that because what has he really done so far, what have we come out with that Kwesi Nyantakyi has done this or that wrongly."

“He was accused by people and his name was mentioned in the Anas video there is no evidence."

“He mentioned certain names and I think those people felt that he has stepped on their toes wrongly but aside that what has he done so far, nothing and I have that strong conviction that it can happen that he will go unpunished," he told Bola Ray on Starr Chat