Nzema Kotoko shortlist three coaches for vacant head coach position

Published on: 04 December 2019
Nzema Kotoko

Division one side Nzema Kotoko, have shortlisted three coaches for the vacant head coach position.

According to reports, the three coaches shortlisted are all former coaches of Hearts of Oak by names Sam Bortey, Henry Wellington and Seth Hoffman.

Sources reveal that Henry Wellington and Seth Hoffman are the leading candidates for the job.

According to a report by Samuel Enyan of West End Radio, Seth Hoffman is likely to land the job as he has gotten the backing of some management members.

Nzema Kotoko are expected to name the new coach on Wednesday or Thursday

