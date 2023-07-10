OFFICIAL: AshantiGold suspended and removed from all football activities in Ghana

AshantiGold SC have been suspended officially from the Ghana Football Association following a congress decision on Monday.

The motion was moved by the administrative manager of Dreams FC, Ameenu Shardow, for the Obuasi-based club to be suspended during the 29th congress session of the Ghana FA at KNUST Great Hall.

After a vote by headcount was conducted, 67 voted in favour of suspension while 17 voted against the motion.

This officially and effectively seals AshantiGold's suspension by the Ghana FA congress due to choosing to deal with suspended officials Kwaku Frimpong and Emmanuel Frimpong.

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unanimously decided to suspend AshantiGold last year under Article 17(1) of the GFA Statutes, which has been upheld by congress.

This decision was taken due to the club's dealing with banned officials Kwaku Frimpong and Emmanuel Frimpong, which constitutes a serious violation of both GFA Statutes and the FIFA Statutes.

Kwaku Frimpong and Emmanuel Frimpong were banned by the GFA Disciplinary Committee for 10 years and 8 years, respectively, for engaging in match manipulations.

Also the club suffered a demotion from the Ghanaian top division to the third-tier for match manipulations.

This means that AshantiGold cannot be involved in activities of the Ghana FA, including the participation of all competitions amongst others.