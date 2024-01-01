OFFICIAL: Augustine Okrah seals move to Tanzanian giants Young Africans from Bechem United

Tanzanian champions Young Africans SC have officially secured the services of experienced Ghanaian attacker Augustine Okrah in a permanent deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can report

The highly-rated footballer sealed his move on Sunday with reports stating a transfer fee of approximately US$150,000 from Bechem United.

The 30-year-old, known for his experience as an attacking midfielder, rejoined Bechem in September after his contract with Yanga's rivals Simba SC expired.

Okrah's standout performance in the Ghana Premier League, where he scored 8 goals and provided two assists in 15 matches this season, attracted attention from Yanga and other clubs.

He recently earned the player of the month for November award, and his move from Simba to Yanga reignites the rivalry between the two Dar es Salaam clubs.

Okrah, previously with Al Hilal SC and Al Merreikh, has a history of switching between rival clubs, reminiscent of Bernard Morrison's notable transfer between Yanga and Simba.

Yanga will add Okrah to their CAF Champions League squad when the second registration window opens.

Okrah's football journey includes stints in Sweden, Egypt, and India since graduating from the Red Bull Academy in July 2012.