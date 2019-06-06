OFFICIAL: Belgian side KV Kortrijk announce Bernard Kumordzi departure after two seasons

Belgian side KV Kortrijk have confirmed that former Ghana international midfielder Bernard Kumordzi is leaving the club after two seasons.

The former Ghana international is among eight players who will not have the contracts renewed at the Guldensporenstadion after the expiration of their contracts.

Kumordzi, who plays as a defensive midfielder and defender, made 55 for appearances for 'de Kerels'; scored two goals and provided two assists.

A statement on Kortrijk's website read: "We thank Bennard Kumordzi for his efforts at the club and wish him every success in the further course of his career."

The 34-year-old arrived in Belgium in the summer of 2012 and first joined KRC Genk.

There he played five seasons before moving to West Flanders in 2017.

Kumordzi was signed as a defensive midfielder but was later re-assigned as a central defender.