OFFICIAL: Berekum Chelsea hire former Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu on one-year contract

Experienced Ghanaian coach Samuel Boadu has been officially appointed as head coach of Berekum Chelsea, having inked a one-year contract with the club.

Boadu, a Ghana Premier League-winning coach with Hearts of Oak, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise, having secured a domestic double and Ghanaian FA Cup victory in his coaching career.

Boadu is expected at the dugout for Chelsea's upcoming clash against Accra Lions on Sunday.

This move follows the departure of Christopher Ennin, leaving the club without a permanent coach.

Boadu, previously engaged in national duties and interim coaching at Cornerstone FC, is poised for a top flight return and lead Chelsea to success.

Despite initial considerations for Annor Walker, Boadu emerged as the frontrunner and has committed to a short-term contract.

His remarkable track record, including transforming Medeama into title contenders, positions him as an ideal candidate.

Chelsea, currently sixth in the league table and trailing leaders Samartex by five points with 15 games remaining, aims to enhance their fortunes under Boadu's guidance, making a formidable push for success in the Ghana Premier League.