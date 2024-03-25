OFFICIAL: Defender Konadu Yiadom completes transfer to Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine

Ghanaian defender Konadu Yiadom has officially completed his move to Ukrainian top-flight side FC Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih, as confirmed exclusively by GHANAsoccernet.com

Yiadom joins the Kryvyi Rih-based club from Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak on a season-long loan.

Due to challenges in obtaining travel documentation, he was unable to make the transition to Ukraine last year when he was supposed to join the club.

However, after several months of waiting, the path finally cleared for the highly-rated centre-back, who arrived in the Eastern European country last Wednesday to seal his transfer.

Yiadom, who previously played for WAFA SC, made a notable impact during his time with Hearts, featuring in 20 matches across various competitions and netting two goals in the previous season.

Additionally, the 23-year-old represented Ghana in the 2022 CHAN tournament in Algeria, demonstrating his talent on the international stage.

Kryvbas, currently enjoying a remarkable season, are positioned second in the Ukrainian Premier League standings with 43 points after 21 matches, striving for continental football next season.

Yiadom is expected to make his debut for Kryvbas when the Ukrainian Premier League resumes after the international break.