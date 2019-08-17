OFFICIAL: Defender Regina Antwi of Hasaacas Ladies signs for Hungarian side Diósgyőri VTK

Black Queens defender Regina Antwi has completed a move to Hungarian side Diósgyőri VTK Women, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 23-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Hungarian top-flight side on Saturday.

Regina spent five seasons with Hasaacas Ladies FC from 2014 to 2019 before leaving Ghana for European football experience.

She was a key member of the Ghana team that won bronze at the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup in 2012 in Azerbaijan.

The centre back has also had caps for the Ghana U20 (Black Princesses) and senior national teams.