OFFICIAL: Ethiopian champions St George SA unveil midfielder Kwame Adom Frimpong

Midfielder Kwame Adom Frimpong has completed his transfer to Ethiopian Premier League champions St George SA, the club have announced.

The 26-year-old has penned a two-year-deal for the Horsemen and has been unveiled by the Horsemen on Friday in Addis Ababa.

The central midfielder moves to Ethiopia on a free transfer after departing from Aduana Stars as his current run out after 2022-23 season.

Adom Frimpong, who previously played for Dalkurd in Sweden, is expected to add his rich experience to the Ethiopian club as they challenge for titles next season.

The former Asante Kotoko midfielder played 30 matches in the Ghana Premier League last term, scoring three goals in the process.

St. George will look to defend the Ethiopian Premier League and seek a place in the CAF Champions League group stages in the new season.

Adom Frimpong becomes a teammate to former Asante Kotoko and Liberty Professionals player Edwin Frimpong Manso, who is captain at St. George.