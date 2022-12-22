OFFICIAL: Football Association of Zambia unveils Avram Grant as new head coach of the Chipolopolo

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has appointed former Ghana gaffer Avram Grant as the new head coach of the national team with immediate effect, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The former Chelsea and West Ham manager landed in Zambia's capital Lusaka on Wednesday ahead of his appointment as the new head coach of Chipolopolo.

Grant was unveiled as the new coach of Chipolopolo on Thursday during a brief ceremony at the Taj Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka.

The 69-year-old has signed a two-year contract with an option for another year, with his major task being a qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

The Israeli tactician is replacing Croatian gaffer Aljosa Asanovic, who resigned from his position in September 2022 after being in charge for only nine months.

Asanovic was hired as head coach of Zambia in January 2022 when he took over from local coach Beston Chambeshi.

The former Portsmouth boss handled the Ghana national team in his previous job in Africa from December 2014 to February 2017, where he guided the Black Stars to the finals of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea.

He also led the Black Stars to the semi-finals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, losing to eventual winners Cameroon.

During his spell as the manager of English giants Chelsea, Grant guided the London club to the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2008, where they lost to Manchester United on penalty shootouts.