OFFICIAL: Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh joins Russian side FK Orenburg

Ghanaian forward Joel Fameyeh has finalized a move to Russian outfit FK Orenburg ahead of the upcoming season.

Fameyeh has joined the Blue and White lads on a three-year deal from Belarusian club FC Dinamo Brest for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old spent three seasons with the Belarusian club, scoring 36 goals with 14 assists in his 108 appearances.

Fameyeh became a household name in Ghana after netting a brace for the local-based Black Stars during the 2016 CHAN qualifiers against the Elephants of Ivory Coast.

He has represented Ghana at the U23 level.