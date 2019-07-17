GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

OFFICIAL: Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh joins Russian side FK Orenburg

Published on: 17 July 2019
OFFICIAL: Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh joins Russian side FK Orenburg
Joel Fameyeh

Ghanaian forward Joel Fameyeh has finalized a move to Russian outfit FK Orenburg ahead of the upcoming season.

Fameyeh has joined the Blue and White lads on a three-year deal from Belarusian club FC Dinamo Brest for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old spent three seasons with the Belarusian club, scoring 36 goals with 14 assists in his 108 appearances.

Fameyeh became a household name in Ghana after netting a brace for the local-based Black Stars during the 2016 CHAN qualifiers against the Elephants of Ivory Coast.

He has represented Ghana at the U23 level.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments