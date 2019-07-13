OFFICIAL: Kingsley Fobi completes loan switch to Spanish side CD Badajoz

Ghanaian defender Kingsley Fobi has joined Spanish third-tier side CD Badajoz on a long-loan from English Premier League side Watford.

Fobi joins the Black and White outfit on a season-long deal from the Hornets.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at UD Ibiza where he made 18 appearances during his loan spell at the Spanish side.

"CD Badajoz makes official the cession of the right-handed Kingsley Fobi." the club's statement reads.

"The Ghanaian footballer who played last season at UD Ibiza comes on loan from English Watford and will strengthen with muscle and talent the black and white right-back.

Fobi is currently a member of the Ghana U23 team and had made two appearances in the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations qualifiers.