OFFICIAL: South African giants Kaizer Chiefs snap up midfielder James Kotei

South African giants Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed signing Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei on a three-year deal.

The 25-year-old moves from Tanzanian Premier League champions Simba SC.

Kotei was named the club's best midfielder after helping Simba SC to win the 2018/2019 title.

The box-to-box midfielder also played all 12 games for the Tanzanian champions in the CAF Champions League as they reached the quarter-final for the first time their history.

Kaizer Chiefs finished 9th in the PSL and lost to second tier side TS Galaxy in the final of the Nedbank Cup, missing out on a place in the CAF Confederation Cup.