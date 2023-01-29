OFFICIAL: Sudanese giants Al Merreikh complete signing of defender Fatawu Sulemana from Medeama

Medeama SC defender Fatawu Sulemana has completed a transfer move to Sudanese giants Al Merreikh SC in a permanent deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 19-year-old fullback has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with Al Merreikh, which will see him at the club until 2025 after passing his medical examination on Sunday evening.

The youngster arrived in Sudan with Medeama communications director Patrick Akoto on Saturday morning to conclude all other formalities of his transfer from Medeama for an undisclosed amount.

Al Merreikh have acquired the services of the highly-rated left-back as they continue to bolster their squad for the upcoming CAF Champions League.

The Khartoum-based club is drawn into a tough group that has Espérance Sportive de Tunis, Algerian champions CR Belouizdad, and Zamalek SC.

Sulemana has been a consistent performer for Medeama in the Ghana Premier League across the last two seasons.

He has played 11 out of 13 matches in the current campaign with top rated displays for the Yellow and Mauves.

He will jet off to Egypt immediately to join his new teammates as they continue preparations for their opening match in the CAF Champions League against Zamalek SC in a fortnight.