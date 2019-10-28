OH Leuven star Kamal Sowah heaps adulation on teammate Aguemon over performance in Westerlo win

OH Leuven youngster Kamal Sowah has hailed the impact of Yannick Aguemon on their win against Westerlo in the Belgian Proximus League on Friday.

OH Leuven clinched yet another three points in the Belgian second-tier league when they defeated Westerlo 2-1 at home.

Kamal Sowah opened the scoring in the 24th minute before Thomas Henry sealed the win four minutes time.

Westerlo pulled a goal back and pushed the hosts to the end after they went down by ten men following a red card to Aboubakar Keita late in the second half.

However, Sowah believes the win would not have been possible without Aguemon who put the pieces together for them in midfield.

"Yannick made the difference," said teammate Kamal Sowah after the match. "He has the art of delivering perfect balloons, and an important point: his passes were decisive, a pass of this quality that does not finish in goal, would not pay him anything, but at least there is merit. And as attackers, we also have to adapt to those passes. "

The 19-year-old, who joined the club on loan from sister-club Leicester City, says he is delighted with his progress at the club.

Sowah himself was very active in attacking: "I'm happy to have shown my technical skills."

"You have to approach the meetings in a positive way, so the pressure goes down, you have to turn that into a challenge and say that you're going to fight for it." We're training hard to play like that, "punctuated the player on loan. Leicester City.]