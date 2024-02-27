Olympic Games Qualifiers: Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle confident ahead of Zambia clash in Ndola

Black Queens coach, Nora Hauptle insists her team will approach the match against Zambia in Ndola by 'stabilizing the game'.

Ghana travelled to Zambia with a 1-0 deficit and will have to beat the Copper Queens on aggregate to advance in the Olympic Games qualifiers.

“We lost the game 1:0 in Accra but we had good performance on the pitch. When you look at the statistics, they were all on our side and we deserved that. I think that’s how football goes sometimes. We left Accra Friday night to Zambia and arrived here early,'' Nora HÃ¤uptle said in a pre-match presser.

The Black Queens have been preparing in Copperbelt since arriving in Zambia on Saturday with hopes of overturning the result.

''We have had a very warm reception, this is a beautiful country and the people are very friendly. We had some beautiful training sessions as well. Tonight we go into the stadium and I heard that tomorrow it’s going to be a packed stadium so we like it," she continued.

“I hope it would be a good football game tomorrow evening for us. We also have some plans for tomorrow and it’s our approach to stabilizing the game, we need to score and we are aware of that and we will see tomorrow on the pitch what our plans are."