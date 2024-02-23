Olympic Games Qualifiers: Zambia captain Barbara Banda not intimidated by Ghana

Zambia forward and captain, Barbara Banda claims the Copper Queens are not intimidated by the rich history of Ghanaian football.

Banda and her teammates are hoping to secure one of the tickets for the 2024 Olympic Games in women's football.

The Copper Queens have enjoyed some success in recent times, having played at the last Olympic Games and qualified for the World Cup in 2022.

However, they come up against a Ghanaian team that has lost only one game in their last 11 matches.

“Honestly we are not intimidated by the Ghanaians. We have played a lot of games. We have experienced players. As I know my Copper Queens, we have young players but I know them as stubborn Queens and we are here for a purpose,” Banda told FAZ Football.

“Firstly we know what is at stake. We trying by all means to put ourselves together and I hope we won’t be affected in the game. We know the reason we are here and the task. We have to concentrate and win the game,” she added.

The Black Queens will host Zambia in the first leg in Accra on Friday before travelling to Lusaka for the second leg.