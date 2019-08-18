GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

VIDEO: On-loan Ema Twumasi scores debut goal for USL Championship side Austin Bold FC

Published on: 18 August 2019
VIDEO: On-loan Ema Twumasi scores debut goal for USL Championship side Austin Bold FC
Ema Twumasi during his time at FC Dallas

Striker Ema Twumasi scored his first goal for Austin Bold FC on Sunday in their 5-1 home win over Tulsa Roughnecks in the USL Championship.

The former Right to Dream Academy player connected home a low cross from the left to give the home side an early lead on two minutes.

A goal eight minutes later by Andre Lima put the Bold up 2-0 and their final three goals all came on penalty kicks, including two by Kleber Giacomazzi.

Tulsa's lone goal came on a penalty kick as well, by Christhian Altamirano in the 43rd minute.

Twumasi is on loan from MLS side FC Dallas.

 

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments