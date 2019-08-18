VIDEO: On-loan Ema Twumasi scores debut goal for USL Championship side Austin Bold FC

Striker Ema Twumasi scored his first goal for Austin Bold FC on Sunday in their 5-1 home win over Tulsa Roughnecks in the USL Championship.
The former Right to Dream Academy player connected home a low cross from the left to give the home side an early lead on two minutes.
A goal eight minutes later by Andre Lima put the Bold up 2-0 and their final three goals all came on penalty kicks, including two by Kleber Giacomazzi.
Tulsa's lone goal came on a penalty kick as well, by Christhian Altamirano in the 43rd minute.
Twumasi is on loan from MLS side FC Dallas.
Want to know the secret of hyping up a crowd?
Score in the second minute. People seem to like that.
That @Seanmjr77 and Twumasi connection on point. #AUSvTUL pic.twitter.com/2AGp0okUTR
— Austin Bold FC (@AustinBoldFC) August 18, 2019