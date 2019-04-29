GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

On-loan Emmanuel Kumah becomes 100th foreigner to play for Wisla Krakow

Published on: 29 April 2019
On-loan Emmanuel Kumah becomes 100th foreigner to play for Wisla Krakow
Emmanuel Kumah in action for Wisla Krakow

Ghana youth star Emmanuel Kumah chalked a piece of history by becoming the 100th foreign player to play for Polish side Wisla Krakow.

He is also the seventh African player after Noel Brightone Chama Sikhosana (Zambia), Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria), Kalu Uche (Nigeria), Martins Ekwueme, Issa Ba (Senegal) and Nourdin Boukhari (Morocco) to play for the club

The on-loan Tudu Mighty Jets player made his league debut last Wednesday against Zagłębie Sosnowiec.

He made a cameo on Sunday in the 1-1 home draw with Ślask Wroclaw.

Kumah played for the club youth team where he scored two goals  in the 3-0 win over Warsaw Legia.

The Seikwa-born player is on season-long loan move at Wisła by the end of the year.

His market value is 50,000 euros.

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations