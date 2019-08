On-loan Godfred Donsah played his first match for Belgian side Cercle Brugge in their 1-0 win over Waasland-Beveren in the Jupiler League on Saturday.

The Ghana international midfielder was handed a starting role and lasted 73 minutes at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

He was replaced by former WAFA SC player and Mali international Lassana Coulibaly.

Donsah completed his move last week from Italian Serie A side Bologna.