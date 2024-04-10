"One of the best days of my life"- Inaki Williams after Athletic Bilbao's Copa del Rey victory parade

Ghana forward, Inaki Williams, is still in jubilation mood after starring in Athletic Bilbao's Copa del Rey triumph.

The Spain-born Ghana international played a pivotal role as the Basque club ended their 40-year wait for the Copa del Rey title after beating Real Mallorca on Saturday.

Williams scored in the quarter-final and the semi-final against Barcelona and Atletico Madrid respectively before lasting 91 minutes of the final.

The Rojiblancos returned to Bilbao after the victory for a parade in the Basque region, where fans sang and chanted the names of the players, especially their top striker.

The 29-year-old expressed gratitude to the fans while stating it was the best day of his life.

"What was yesterday?! We are crazy. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart, I don't know what Thursday will be like but yesterday was one of the best days of my life. There is nothing better than being from ATHLETIC," he wrote after a video of the parade was shared on social media.

The hardworking forward alongside his younger brother, Nico Williams, are also leading the charge for a UEFA Champions League place finish with Athletic Bilbao.