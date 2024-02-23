Opare Addo urges fans to fill Accra Sports Stadium as Hearts of Oak return to GPL action

Hearts of Oak's Public Relations Officer, Kwame Opare Addo, is urging the club's passionate fans to pack the Accra Sports Stadium for their first Ghana Premier League game of the first round.

This marks a significant return to the venue for league matches after the National Sports Authority (NSA) temporarily closed it to clubs and rented it out for entertainment events.

The Ghanaian giants are set to kick off their second round with a home game against RTU at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Opare Addo, speaking to Asempa FM, emphasized that tickets will be available for purchase at the gate, encouraging all Phobians to show up in large numbers.

"We will be selling tickets at the gate, so it means we want every Phobian to participate in this first game of the first round. How the first round went, we want the second round to be better than that," Opare Addo expressed.

Hearts of Oak had a mixed performance in the first round, winning four out of 17 games, drawing 11, and losing four times. Currently positioned 11th on the league table with 21 points, they are only four points clear of the relegation zone and trail leaders FC Samartex by 11 points.

As the team strives for an improved second round, the PR Officer's call to fill the stadium reflects the club's desire for strong fan support in their quest for success in the Ghana Premier League. The upcoming match against RTU serves as a crucial opportunity for Hearts of Oak to gather momentum and climb the league standings.