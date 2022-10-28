GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Orlando Pirates star Richard Ofori fires warning at Kaizer Chiefs ahead of Soweto derby

Published on: 28 October 2022
Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori who plays for Orlando Pirates has sent a strong message to Kaizer Chiefs ahead of this weekend’s Soweto derby

Orlando Pirates are coming off a stunning MTN8 semi-final victory over Mamelodi Sundowns. The Buccaneers thrashed the defending champions 3-0 in the semi-finals, and Ofori has warned that their performance was no fluke.

“They must not think it was a fluke because we have been working hard throughout the season.” – the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper said as quoted by Citizen.

“If you watch our games, we create more chances than our opponents, we play more than opponents and we fight harder.

“So, this is just the beginning. Orlando Pirates need to focus. We didn’t celebrate after the game against Sundowns.

“We just shouted in the changing room and everything ended there because where we want to get to. The Sundowns game is nothing.”

The 28-year-old will start in goal for Orlando Pirates after recovering from an injury problem recently.

