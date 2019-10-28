Osman Bukari rues AS Trenčín draw with Ružomberok in Slovakian top-flight league

Ghana youth striker Osman Bukari has lamented on AS Trenčín failure to return from Ružomberok with the maximum points.

Bukari was by a mile the best player during Trenčín 2-2 draw with Ružomberok in the Slovakian top-flight League on Saturday.

Despite the 20-year-old’s exploits, his side failed to pick the maximum points which has left a bitter taste in his mouth.

“I ended up in an empty goal. I wanted such a ball, I waited for it. I managed to score. I am very pleased with my performance, ” said the 20-year-old.

“ I played well. However, I am a little disappointed that the opponents' goals were shot by defenders . But especially after the change of sides could duel to their side.

“The second half was better for us. During the break, the coach told us to stay compact and play our football. And it showed. We have a new coach with a new plan, style. We got one point, but I think we did a good performance. We have a point, although we need more. But now we have to focus on the next match,” Bukari concluded.