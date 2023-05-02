Osman Bukari urges Ghanaians to support the Ghana Premier League

Osman Bukari, who is currently enjoying a great season with Red Star Belgrade in Serbia, has urged Ghanaians to support and cherish the Ghana Premier League.

In a video posted on the Ghana Football Association's social media pages, Bukari attributed his success in football to the Ghanaian league, urging fellow citizens to take pride in it.

“My name is Osman Bukari, I am a player of Red Star Belgrade in Serbia and I’m here today because of the Ghana Premier League, so I want everyone to support and follow it. Once I am a Ghanaian, you are also a Ghanaian, so we have to support and cherish our own and bring the love back,” Bukari said in the video.

The Black Stars winger has been a key figure in the national team due to his impressive performances and has scored 11 goals in the Serbian top-flight this season.

Bukari's endorsement of the Ghana Premier League is seen as a boost for the domestic competition, which has struggled to attract significant attention in recent years.

Aduana Stars are currently on top of the league and with five matches to go they look increasingly likely to end up as champions.