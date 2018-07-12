Oti Akenteng meets with technical teams of junior national teams as part of liason work

Technical director and member of the FIFA/CAF liason team Mr Francis Oti Akenteng paid a working visit to the technical teams of the youth national teams currently camping in Prampram.

The Black Starlets, Black Satellites, and the Black Princesses have started preparations for their various international assignments after FIFA it was agreed there will be national team activities despite the suspension of the domestic league.

Oti Akenteng went to apprise himself of the technical programmes of the three teams even as they prepare in earnest for respective international assignments.

Following interactions with the national team coaches, Coach Oti Akenteng urged them to modify their training regime to cater for the exigencies of the time as they have very limited time to prepare owing to the repercussions of the Anas expose.

He also seized the opportunity to inspire the Princesses and challenged them to go beyond the group stage to make history for themselves and the country in the upcoming Women’s world cup in France.

The Liaison Team led by Dr Kofi Amoah will pay another visit to the Princesses before they leave for camping in Spain to continue preparations ahead of the under 20 Women’s World cup in France.