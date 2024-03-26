Otto Addo banks on key players for stability in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Ghana coach Otto Addo is pinning his hopes on the return of key players such as Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Inaki Williams, and Alexander Djiku to provide stability ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June.

Although the quartet withdrew from the Black Stars squad for recent friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda due to various reasons, they are expected to rejoin the team for the crucial World Cup qualifiers in two months' time.

The four-time African champions are set to face Mali and the Central African Republic in June as they aim to secure their spot in a fifth World Cup.

However, Ghana face an uphill battle after a mixed start to the qualifiers, with a victory against Madagascar followed by a setback with a 1-0 loss to Comoros.

Currently trailing surprise leaders Comoros by three points in the group standings, Ghana need positive results in the upcoming matches to revive their hopes of qualification for the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

With the significance of these upcoming fixtures in mind, Addo approached this month's friendly matches with a serious mindset.

Speaking to the FA media, he highlighted the importance of the return of Partey, Kudus, Djiku, and Inaki Williams in providing stability for the qualifiers.

"It's going to be tough; this is for sure, nothing easy. But when I see the boys, it really gives me big hopes that what we did against Nigeria, especially in the second half, we can do it against any opponent, I know," Addo expressed.

"They have to be concentrated, they have to be smart. I am looking forward to the players who are coming back like Mohammed Kudus, Inaki Williams, Thomas Partey, Alexander Djiku; they will give the team more stability, and we will be best prepared," he added.