Otto Addo cautions players ahead of tough challenge against Uganda

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has cautioned his players against underestimating their upcoming opponent, Uganda as they prepare to bounce back from their defeat to Nigeria on Friday.

Despite a late consolation goal by Jordan Ayew, Ghana succumbed to a 2-1 loss against Nigeria, prompting Addo to emphasise the significance of their upcoming fixture against Uganda.

Acknowledging Uganda as a formidable opponent, Addo stressed the necessity for thorough preparation and strategic planning.

In a post-match interview with Ghana Football Communications, Addo highlighted Uganda's strength, citing their impressive roster of players and formidable gameplay.

"Yeah, we have Uganda on Tuesday and the boys I think they played good but if they think it will be an easy game, then they are wrong. Uganda is very, very good. I watched them a little bit before now, I have to go deeper," he said

"They have really, really good players, we have to have a good plan if we want to win this game. I don’t see us as favourites; it will be an even game. We have to rest now, I have to think about how we play, and maybe we need some fresh legs.

"For me, the most important thing is to get options and to get solutions for the upcoming games so these friendly matches are very, very important for us to know how they play and how they can adapt and take it to the World Cup qualifiers in June," he added.

Addo's sentiments underscore a sense of urgency within the Ghanaian camp as they seek redemption following their recent defeat.