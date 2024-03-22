Otto Addo downplays pressure as Black Stars prepare for Nigeria clash

Otto Addo has returned for a second stint with the Black Stars amid challenging circumstances, including a disappointing group stage exit at the Africa Cup of Nations early this year.

This setback led to changes in the technical team, with Chris Hughton and his backroom staff being sacked and Otto Addo stepping back into the role.

One of Addo's immediate challenges is to address the strained relationship between the team and fans following their recent underwhelming performances.

Despite the pressure that comes with taking over a team low on confidence, Addo remains composed, stating, "No, I think this is the reality that the countries have moved closer together. There is no so-called lower team that you win by five or six goals to zero."

He emphasises the importance of preparation and awareness of opponents' strengths, expressing confidence in the team's quality and potential, especially with the inclusion of young talent. Addo's focus is on finding solutions to opponents' playing styles to make Ghana a formidable force in African football once again.

"All the teams have adapted to a high level and for that, we need to be better prepared and aware of their strength and if we can find solutions to their style of play then I know that with the quality that we have coupled with the young players, we will be hard to beat. Once that is done, in Africa we can beat anyone," he added.

Addo made these remarks ahead of his first match in his second stint as coach, against Nigeria. A victory in this fixture would provide a significant morale boost for the team.

Following the Nigeria match, Ghana are scheduled to face Uganda on March 26 in another international friendly, also taking place in Marrakech.