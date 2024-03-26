Otto Addo explains selection of new technical team members for Black Stars

Ghana coach Otto Addo has shed light on the rationale behind his choice of technical staff for his second stint in charge of the Black Stars.

The 43-year-old, who recently secured a 34-month deal, has enlisted former Black Stars players John Paintsil and Fatau Dauda, alongside Moroccan-German coach Joseph Laumann, to join his coaching staff.

Joseph Laumann is the first assistant with John Paintsil named as the second assistant, and Fatau Dauda serving as the goalkeeper’s trainer.

The decision has faced criticism from various quarters, primarily due to the perceived lack of experience among the new appointees.

However, Addo has offered positive insights into why he selected his current backroom staff as his assistants.

"First of all, I knew all of them before the job. I played with John Paintsil together. For Fatawu Dauda, I met him in 2014 at the World Cup, and it was nice to get together to share ideas and also to fit in," he shared with the Ghana FA website.

"Joe (Joseph Laumann), I know him from Germany and he is absolutely an expert. He has really good eyes for a situation, to react fast but is also very attentive to any kind of thing which is destructive and at the same time attentive to things which can help to develop the group and the team. It’s a very important input from all of them."

Addo emphasised the valuable contributions his new team members have made in just a few days. "So they have given me very, very important inputs from and it’s really, really good to have them. I can feel after the first four days that they have helped me to improve and this is what we want to have,” he added.