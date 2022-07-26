Otto Addo: Ghana coach says dual-nationality players know what to expect

Ghana coach Otto Addo believes dual-nationality players know what to expect after committing to the African powerhouse.

At least five top players born in Europe to Ghanaian parents have committed their international future to the four-time African champions.

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey, Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams and three German-born players - Stephen Ambrosius, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer and Patric Pfeiffer - have all switched allegiance to the West African nation.

The Ghana Football Association has been on a hunting spree to convince players born in the diaspora to turn up for the Black Stars.

Opinions have been divided over the pursuit of such players at the expense of locally brewed stars but Dortmund assistant coach Otto Addo, who doubles as the head coach of the Ghana national team says the dual-nationality players know what to expect.

"This is why they really have to think about what to do. Especially if you're not born in this environment, it's not always easy," he told the BBC World Football podcast.

"But they know what they stand to get. And first of all, it's a lot of joy and love.

"And surely also for them. It's not only about the World Cup, but also about more World Cups to come.

"It's about African Cup of Nations. It's about winning, being successful. So, it's not about just this one World Cup in Qatar."

Ghana will make its fourth World Cup berth after qualifying at the expense of eternal rivals Nigeria.

Ghana, who are in Group H will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.