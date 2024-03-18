Otto Addo impressed with Ghana's Football DNA - Kojo Addae Mensah

Kojo Addae Mensah, a member of the Black Stars coach search committee, has revealed that Otto Addo was highly impressed with Ghana's football DNA, a philosophy that underlines Ghana's playing style.

This appreciation for the country's football ethos played a significant role in Addo's appointment as the head coach of the Black Stars.

Otto Addo assumes the coaching role, succeeding Chris Hughton, whose tenure witnessed disappointments during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The former Ghana international returns for a second spell with the national team, having been handed a 34-month contract with an option for an additional 24 months.

While the decision has elicited mixed reactions, Addae Mensah believes that Otto Addo's appointment is the best choice for Ghanaian football.

Addae Mensah emphasised that Addo's familiarity with Ghana's football landscape, including its talent pool and playing style, makes him an ideal candidate for the job. He praised Addo's understanding of the players and their mindset, as well as his knowledge of the Ghana Football Association's DNA.

"He knows the players, he knows their psyche, the GFA has written their DNA, and he knows about it, and he is really impressed, I must confess," Addae Mensah remarked during an interview with Luv FM. He added that while there were several impressive candidates, Otto Addo's credentials ultimately distinguished him as the top choice.

Regarding the selection process, Addae Mensah disclosed that over a hundred applications were received, but Otto Addo stood out due to his comprehensive understanding of the team and his insightful suggestions for improvement.

The new Black Stars coaching staff, led by Otto Addo, will spearhead the team's preparations for upcoming international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda in Marrakech, Morocco. Ghana is scheduled to face the Super Eagles on March 22, followed by a match against the Cranes of Uganda on March 26.