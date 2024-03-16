GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Otto Addo includes John Painstil and Fatawu Dauda in solid backroom staff

Published on: 16 March 2024
Newly-appointed Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has named his backroom staff after returning to post as the head coach of the senior national team. 

The former Ghana international will work with ex-Black Stars teammates John Paintsil and Fatawu Dauda as well as German-trained tactician Joseph Laumann.

Laumann arrives with huge coaching experience, having worked with Standard Liege and VfL Bochum in Belgium and Germany respectively before having a stint at Barnsley in the English championship.

Meanwhile, Painstil had a brief coach stint in South Africa, where he was assistant coach at PSL side Kaizer Chiefs.

Dauda was part of Kwesi Appiah's technical team in Sudan but resigned for the Ghana job. Before taking over the role of goalkeepers trainer with the national team, he had also worked with the U20 team as well as the Right to Dream Academy.

The Black Stars will face Nigeria and Uganda during the international break later this month in Marrakech, Morocco.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

