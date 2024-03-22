Otto Addo praises fearless newcomers as Black Stars gear up for clash against Nigeria

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has been impressed with the new joiners, labelling them as fearless, ahead of Friday's match against Nigeria in Marrakech.

Otto Addo has handed debut call-ups to several players for the international friendly, and he could play some after being impressed by their performance in training.

Nordsjalleand forward Ibrahim Osman, Forson Amankwah, Ebenezer Annan, Francis Abu, and Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare will be hoping to make their debuts.

Speaking ahead of the game, Otto Addo, who is back for a second stint, said, "First of all, I think they are extremely confident. They look fearless on the pitch, and what I like is that in training they have adapted very well. They have integrated very well into the group. I can see them talking a lot, having a lot of fun so I think it’s a very good sign on the pitch and also off the pitch they were warmly welcomed by those who have more experience."

Ghana will take on Nigeria at the Stade de Marrakech, with the Black Stars seeking a win to kick off the second era of Otto Addo. The Black Stars need the win after a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast earlier this year.

They failed to go beyond the group stage, leading to the sacking of coach Chris Hughton and the return of Otto Addo. A win will do a lot of good for the team's confidence, which is currently low after failing to impress at another major tournament.

After Nigeria, Ghana will take on Uganda in another international friendly also in Marrakech.