Otto Addo reflects on his return as Ghana head coach, and the observation so far

Otto Addo, returning to the helm of the Ghana national team as head coach, reflects with a mix of enthusiasm and anticipation.

His reentry into the fold has been met with intrigue, particularly given the notable changes in the squad since the AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire, largely due to injuries.

"I am happy to be back. It's been quite interesting because if you compare the squad now to the squad at the AFCON, there have been a lot of replacements because of injuries," he said in an interview with the Ghana FA media

Addo notes the influx of seven to eight new faces, imbued with less experience but brimming with promise for the future.

What captivates Addo most is witnessing these fresh talents assimilating into his coaching philosophy and style of play.

He observes their adeptness in positioning both with and without the ball, a testament to their adaptability and receptiveness to his guidance.

"We have had like seven/eight new players in camp with less experience but with a bright future in front of them and I think it was quite interesting to see them on the pitch to take in good positions against the ball and with the ball, adapting to my philosophy and my style of play so I am really looking forward to tomorrow."

With the upcoming match against Nigeria on Friday, Addo eagerly awaits the opportunity to witness these young prospects showcase their abilities on the pitch.

"Especially for the young boys to show their quality and then with the combination with those who have experience with those who have been here for some time to guide them and I think it will be an interesting match."

Addo is seeking a victory against Nigeria at the Grande Stade Marrakech in Morocco on Friday to mark his return his to the Black Stars fold as head coach.