Otto Addo told to build Black Stars around Mohammed Kudus

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has urged coach Otto Addo to centre the Black Stars' strategy around midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

Gyan emphasises the significance of having a player like Kudus to lead the team into a new phase.

Kudus, who debuted for the Black Stars in 2019, has tallied 11 goals in 32 appearances.

He notably stood out as Ghana’s top performer at both the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations held earlier this year in Ivory Coast.

"So far it is obvious when I say it’s obvious I mean you know, Mohammed Kudus," Gyan emphasised on Asempa FM.

"When I was coming up, we had Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari and at a point it got to me. Players have come and gone. We had the Abedi Pele era, Stephen Appiah era, Michael Essien era and the Asamoah Gyan era and now it looks like it’s Kudus’ era."

"I mean he is the only Ghanaian player performing in Europe. And not just in any league, but in the Premier League."

"He’s not just doing well in Ghana but also in Africa. He’s the only African player who is doing so well for now. So we have to just support him."

Kudus joined West Ham from Ajax last summer and has been impressive, recording four assists and scoring 13 goals with seven coming in the Premier League.